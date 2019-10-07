Greta Thunberg holding climate rally in Rapid City

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, far left, and young environmental activists look on as Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, far right, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Greta Thunberg will be in Rapid City Monday.

The 16-year-old climate activist, who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations, is visiting the Dakotas this week to talk about oil pipelines.

According to a Facebook event, Thunberg will lead a Climate Rally and March in Downtown Rapid City.

The rally is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park. The march will take place at 12:30 p.m.

The young activist appeared at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation Sunday. She will also be on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota Tuesday.

