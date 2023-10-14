GREGORY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Gregory man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, for first-degree manslaughter, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

56-year-old Alec J. Dostal, Sr., was sentenced Friday.

Dostal, Sr. was driving a vehicle when he collided with a John Deere utility task vehicle in Burke. One person in the UTV was killed in the crash. Test results showed that Dostal, Sr. was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

Dostal, Sr. has had five DUI convictions prior to the crash, including two felony convictions.

“This defendant had long been a threat to the public and sadly a victim has now paid the ultimate price,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We thank law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judge for their work in this tragic case.”