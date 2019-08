BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Gregory County Courthouse is back to full judicial operations Thursday.

The South Dakota Supreme Court announced it authorized full operations after all services were transferred to Tripp County following tornado damage on Aug. 6. Some windows still aren’t replaced but are blocked by plywood.

Chief Justice David Gilbertson inspected the courthouse on Tuesday. He commended the citizens of Gregory County for an “impressive response to the tornado.”