OLIVET, S.D. (KELO) — A Hurley area farmer with a long history of harassing women is scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

70-year-old Greg Farrar recently pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a Freeman woman without consent. Farrar has a history of stalking and harassing women. He was first convicted in 1998.

During Monday’s sentencing, some of Farrar’s past victims have told us they’ll be speaking in court.

A judge has granted our request to allow audio of the hearing to be made public. You will be able to listen live in this story on as soon as the sentencing gets underway Monday morning.

We will also bring you full coverage throughout the day on KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News.