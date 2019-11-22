Greeno statue nearing finish line

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We can now put a face to the life-size sculpture of celebrated Sioux Falls track and cross country coach Rich Greeno. The Rich Greeno Memorial Committee has been raising money to create a six-foot statue of the Lincoln High School and USF coach who died in 2017. The statute is now in its final stages of completion inside a Sioux Falls foundry.

A moment of artistic truth has arrived for Darwin Wolf’s bronze sculpture of the late Sioux Falls coach Rich Greeno.

“I’ve stared at it in pictures and small scale and then large scale clay for 16-months. So I’m anxious to see what the face will look like,” Wolf said.

The face emerged from its ceramic shell at BronzeAge Art Casting in Sioux Falls.

“Hello, coach,” Wolf said.

It’s the latest metallic milestone bringing the statue of the longtime cross-country and track coach closer to the finish line.

“We’ve got almost all the pieces cast, except maybe four or five, arms, hands, head, one leg, a couple feet,” Wolf said.

Foundry workers take extra pride in the casting process, especially when their subject is a local legend.

“When they’re local, tied to the community, they have a little extra special meaning because the people around us appreciate it more,” BronzeAge Art Casting owner Rick Haugen said.

Wolf’s creative connection to his sculpture extends into the foundry.

“Most sculptors don’t know hands-on. I worked my way through college in bronze foundries, so I’ve never been able to kick the bug. Foundry and bronze casting is just too much fun, I’ll never be able to give it up,” Wolf said.

Artistry and athletics fit the mold in creating a lasting bronze legacy of Rich Greeno.

“It’s very labor-intensive, but it’s a labor of love,” Haugen said.

The goal is to unveil the finished statue in the spring, along the bike path near Pasley Park.