RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather heats up and the snow continues to melt, greenhouses everywhere are getting ready to open their doors.

From trees and flowers to pottery, Aspen Ridge and the Plant Shop have it all. The business says it is ready for springtime visitors.”

“We are kicking off the season. We have a new plant line, plants are arriving by trucks, our trees have arrived so we are putting everything together for our open house being held this Saturday,” Hartl said.

Director of Operations, Monte Hartl, says it has been a long winter for the landscaping and plant business.

“We’ve been fighting snow the last couple weeks with the spring snowstorms so it has delayed us a little bit. However we are in a full-run effort to get things taken care of,” Harl said.

Over at Nachtigall Greenhouse, Manager Matthew Nachtigall, is hoping to have the greenhouse open in a week.

“Really it is just a lot of transplanting, getting everything ready along those lines. Just trying to get everything in the proper containers and getting going on growing,” Nachtigall said.

However, Nachtigall encourages people to keep an eye on the weather before working on your garden.

“Because you don’t want to come down here and purchase a lot of plants and then have them freeze on you because it can happen easily,” Nachtigall said.

A little patience now could lead to an even more beautiful yard this summer.

Crews in Rapid City are planting thousands of seedlings in the city’s greenhouse. Those flowers will then be transferred to city parks and facilities mid-May.