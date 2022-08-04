SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Biden has signed the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act into law.

The measure authorizes the U.S. Treasury to mint commemorative coins with proceeds going to repairs and maintenance of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds was one of the bill’s sponsors in the Senate.

“Folks from both parties put aside any partisan aspects, stand together and just simply say look, this memorial is just too important for future generations to learn about the Greatest Generation,” Rounds said.

People will be able to purchase the five, one, and half-dollar coins in 2024.