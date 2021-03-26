SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tomorrow kicks off the 6th annual Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show.

“This is an N-scale kato engine pulling 6 Milwaukee Road reefer cars,” Krekelberg said.

It’s one of many model trains Jim Krekelberg has on the tracks in his train room.

His interest in the hobby started many years ago, when his dad worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.

“He would always take us down to the depot downtown here. And, and as kids, we just saw trains all the time and it was just something I was interested in,” Krekelberg said.

That interest led him to the Dakota Southeastern Division of the National Model Railroad Association. This weekend’s model train show will feature 7 different set-ups.

“We actually hand them a sheet to find all these items on the, on the layout and families enjoy just going around, looking at the details, trying to find that campfire with a hobo around it or the dog house or whatever that is. So there’s just opportunity for, viewing trains running,” Krekelberg said.

Vendors from across the region will also be at the event. It’s all in an effort to fundraise for future shows, and attract more interest in the hobby.

“Instead of sitting down in front of the television or something, you can come down and just pull out a kit and start working on a kit. You can freelance it. No one, no one’s railroad looks the same. Everyone is different,” Krekelberg said.

The towns in this model aren’t based off of existing towns, but instead entirely crafted from Jim’s ideas, even including the town names.

But one area that may look familiar is a handcrafted John Morrell packing plant.

“So like some of these John Morrell cars actually came, I bought those back in the 70’s and then just converted them to more modern couplers and things like that,” Krekelberg said.

After cancelling the show in 2020, Krekelberg is hoping to attract people this year to enjoy his and others’ hard work.

The model train show is March 27th-28th at the multi-cultural center in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are $5 per person, while kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, click here.