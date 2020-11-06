Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce opposes mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One business organization in Sioux Falls has announced opposition to a proposed mask mandate the city of Sioux Falls council will continue discussing.

In a news release, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce said it opposes the current mask mandate which will be voted on at Tuesday’s meeting.

The chamber says it supports and encourages the use of face masks as well as all the CDC guidelines. The organization, which advocates area business and promoting economic health in the region, said it opposes the mask mandate “because of the burden it places on businesses to enforce it.”

The chamber does support Mask Up South Dakota, which is led by the state’s medical organizations. It seeks to educate South Dakotans on the use of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Minnehaha and Lincoln County had 4,707 active coronavirus cases with 212 hospitalizations and 152 deaths.

You can read the Chamber’s full news release below.