SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is yet another baby animal at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.

The zoo announced the birth of a male eastern bongo antelope.

The calf was born on March first, with the help of the Animal Care Team.

Eastern bongos are critically endangered in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.

You can see the new baby in the hoofstock winter viewing area, located near the vet building.

This comes just a few weeks after the Great Plains Zoo also announced the birth of a squirrel monkey.

You can even help name the baby — the zoo has an online vote going on right now until March 15th to pick between four different names.

Each vote requires a five-dollar donation.