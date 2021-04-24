Great Plains Zoo welcomes Humboldt Penguin chick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History welcomed a Humboldt penguin on April 11.

In a release to KELOLAND News the Great Plains Zoo said that the addition of the new penguin, who is still unnamed, grows the number of penguins at the zoo to 13.

“It is always exciting to welcome a new baby to the Zoo! As an AZA-accredited zoo, it is rewarding to work on the conservation of species, like Humboldt penguins, who are endangered and need our help,” Becky Dewitz, GPZ CEO said.

Humboldt penguins are found along the South American coastline according to the zoo. They can be identified by splotches of pink found on their faces and feet with black feathers across their chests.

According to the Great Plains Zoo, Humboldt Penguins are listed as Vulnerable and energy production and mining are the main threats to their population.

World Penguin Day is Sunday, April 25th to encourage the public to learn more about penguins and their importance to the planet.

You can visit the new penguin and her parents, Pipa and Quince, at the Great Plains Zoo at the indoor Humboldt Penguin exhibit.