SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lions will be returning to the Great Plains Zoo after 30 years.

Monday the zoo will break ground on a new, year-round lion and meerkat exhibit which is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

“We prioritized animal wellbeing in the exhibit design with an enriching and diverse environment for the lions, while also providing an engaging and educational experience for our visitors,” president and CEO, Becky Dewitz said in a release.

The new space will have both indoor and outdoor spaces to view the pride of lions as well as provide a new, “complex environment” for the zoo’s meerkat population.

KELOLAND News will be at today’s groundbreaking and will bring you more information on the new exhibit.