SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is taking steps to protect the birds at the zoo from the avian flu following cases in the region.

Officials say no birds at the zoo have been diagnosed.

To protect the animals, no birds will be in their exhibit with the exception of the penguins and flamingos. Emus are considered at lower risk for contracting bird flu, so they will remain in their habitat while the veterinary team closely monitors the animals.

No bird species will participate in outdoor education programs or ZooMobiles.

GPZ team members will implement additional biosecurity protocols, including increased PPE and

enhanced disinfection.

Feeders will also no longer be available in the duck pond.