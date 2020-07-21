Great Plains Zoo seeing many visitors using ‘Summer Pass Program’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the threat of COVID-19, more families are looking for things they can do outside.

Since pools are closed in Sioux Falls this summer, the city decided to offer the “Summer Pass Program,” where eligible families can get free access to the Great Plains Zoo and the Washington Pavilion.

“We have seen an incredible use of it,” Suzie O’Meara Hernes, interim CEO of the Great Plains Zoo, said. “Since the pools aren’t open, it gives kids and families something to do, so we’re seeing a lot of families coming out and being able to enjoy our outdoor space, which has been fantastic.”

In June, 1,194 people visited the zoo specifically with that program.

“The qualifications are you have to be a resident of Sioux Falls, and then you have either a Dakota EBT card, or a Medicaid card, or school lunch letter that qualifies for free and reduced,” O’Meara Hernes said.

Tuesday we found plenty of kids checking out the exhibits, including the Gross cousins. They want to see some specific animals.

“I wanna see some tigers,” Landon Gross said.

“A cockatoo!” Brielle Gross said.

“Monkeys!” Brooklyn Gross said.

“I want to see bears, and giraffes and zebras,” Allison Gross said.

This is the Wollmanns first time at the zoo this year. They’re here to see the monkeys and giraffes.

“Monkeys can climb, and they are brown and they can camouflage,” David Wollmann said.

“I like the giraffes because I like their spots,” Allison Wollman said.

The zoo has enhanced cleaning measures in place and employees must wear masks when in close contact with visitors.

“We have a lot of kids, a lot of families that are coming and we’re getting such great responses that people feel comfortable and safe here and they’re really enjoying the amazing grounds that we have, our animals, our staff is really enjoying having people back on our campus,” O’Meara Hernes said.

The Great Plains Zoo says it’s attendance is trending a bit lower than a typical year, but plenty of people are still taking the time to visit this summer.