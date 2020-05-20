Great Plains Zoo reopens with safety precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Wednesday the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls joined the list of businesses once again letting customers through the doors after weeks of being closed because of COVID-19.

The Great Plains Zoo is open once again and many people have come out to enjoy its reopening day. Of course, there are precautions in place to ensure the safety of you and your family while visiting some furry creatures.

“Right now we’re only focusing on our outdoor spaces. So any of our indoor spaces, which have a lot of high touch points, are closed. You’re still able to experience all our animals in the spaces we do have open. Plus we have limited capacity that we’re monitoring each day to determine how many people can we handle,” Suzie O’Meara Hernes, the CEO of the zoo said.

The zoo is also asking visitors to maintain a six-foot distance between one another and utilize the sanitation stations around the zoo. The staff also frequently disinfecting high touch point areas.

Rachel Haag came to the zoo today with her two-year-old daughter.

“It’s her first time so she’s kind of into everything. But it’s okay because she’s just learning,” mother Rachel Haag said.

The Zoo has been closed since March 26 and Interim CEO Suzie O’Meara Hernes says it feels good to have visitors back.

“It’s been such an exciting morning to finally welcome guests through our gates again. It’s just so wonderful, such a great feeling,” O’Meara Hernes said.

And even the animals enjoying seeing people again.

“I think the fresh air is good for us, so enjoy the nice weather and get out and come see the zoo,” Haag said.