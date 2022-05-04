SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is gearing up to celebrate a special event with some very special guests this Saturday at Cinco de Rhino.

The celebration will begin at 1 p.m. around the rhino yard with ‘Watermelon with Rhinos.’ Guests will be able to enjoy one the eastern black rhinos’ favorite treats, right along with Imara, Jubba, and Komati, the titular rhinos themselves.

The Great Plains Zoo says that watching a rhino eat a watermelon is a delightful experience, but that where they really shine is with their intelligence and trainability. This will be showcased throughout the afternoon, as zookeepers will share amazing facts about this critically endangered species, and show you firsthand why they’re worth saving.

Schedule of events:

1 p.m. – Watermelon with Rhinos

1:30 p.m. – Rhino footwork demonstration

3 p.m. – Rhino zookeeper chat + plush rhino drawing

The ROAR Café will be open, serving up walking tacos and margaritas (21+), in addition to the

regular menu.

‘Cinco de Rhino’ activities are included with zoo admission.