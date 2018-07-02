Great Plains Zoo Alpaca Naming Competition Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Some fuzzy new friends at the Great Plains Zoo need your help.

These Alpacas are a year old and they're still waiting on names.

That's where you come in. Starting Monday, you can submit your suggestions at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee store.

You can also do it by clicking here. There is no limit to the number of ideas you can submit.

Keep in mind, they are both girls.

If the names you enter win, you'll not only get to meet the Alpacas but get to bring home a 3 foot plush horse.

The Alpacas can be viewed daily in Hy-Vee Face-to-Face Farm.

5 Photos