SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just as the Great Plains Zoo welcomed new red wolf pups, the zoo is now saying goodbye to two other animals.

Komati the black rhino and Solstice the giraffe are leaving the Great Plains Zoo.

Komati was moved to a zoo in Florida as part of a recommendation from the Black Rhino Species Survival Plan.

Komati the black rhino Solstice the giraffe

Solstice was moved to a zoo in Oklahoma, also as part of a species survival breeding plan.

The Great Plains Zoo says these programs are essential to ensure the genetic diversity and physical health of the animals in its care.