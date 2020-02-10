Great Horned Owl found on Avera’s mossy balcony taken to zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Avera on Louise Health Campus has been enjoying a friendly visitor Monday.

KELOLAND News received photos of a Great Horned Owl resting on the mossy balcony on the second floor of the Avera on Louise Speciality Hospital.

According to National Wildlife Federation, the Great Horned Owl is one of North America’s largest and widespread owl species.

A South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks official stopped by the hospital to check on the bird. A KELOLAND News photographer there at the time says the owl did fly for a short time.

Wildlife specialists were able to catch it; it is now being taken to the Great Plains Zoo to be checked over.