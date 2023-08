SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Airport helped to keep an owl safe over the weekend.

Staff posted a photo of a great horned owl that was found near the airport. It was caught on Friday and released 84 miles from the airport.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport says wildlife strikes cause more than $900 million in damage each year in the U.S. That’s why the airport traps and relocates raptors found nearby.