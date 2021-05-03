SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for an activity to take part in this weekend, there’s still time to register for the Great Cardboard Race in Sioux Falls.

The Great Cardboard Race at the Midco Aquatic Center is taking place indoors for only the second time.

9-year-old Dexter Otzen has participated in past races and is looking forward to showing off his skills in another one.

“I want at least to get third place or. At least third place? I don’t want to get too high because I don’t really like bragging. That kind of seems bad. No, I think you should go for the win,” Dexter and Annie Otzen said.

This year, Dexter’s box will be fitting for the recent weather in KELOLAND, modeled after an ice cream truck.

“When all the garage sales were up, we were before, like last Thursday we were thinking about getting ice cream. So we went over to the ice cream truck and got some, so I thought it’d be a fun idea to make the ice cream truck one,” Dexter said.

“Kids come up with some very creative ideas for their boats. They are thematic or, just, you know, whatever they have around the house. They’re pulling together to make something that they believe will float, some are not sea-worthy,” Pearson said.

Last year’s indoor race was cancelled due to COVID, so the facility is excited to bring people back inside for the upcoming race.

The pool will be set up differently for the race this weekend, which has about 15 participants already signed up.

“We do have small prizes for the kids, for the most, seaworthy, the most creative, quickest to sink, you know, so everybody gets a little something, but I think really it’s just the opportunity to come in and see if you can get your boat to float,” Pearson said.

“It’s a really funny event and it’s something that the family can work on together and then the kids get to participate in the race, which is really exciting for them,” Annie said.

Registration for this Saturday’s race is still open. To sign up, click here.