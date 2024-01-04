SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been yet another delay for the opening of Great Bear Ski Valley.

The staff there were hoping to open the slopes Friday, but because of the lack of snow and weather conditions, Great Bear is delaying opening day once again only adding to a winter filled with frustrations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s been an uphill climb to try and get the slopes open at Great Bear Ski Valley.

“It’s been frustrating, there’s no doubt about it,” Great Bear operations director Dan Grider said.

They’ve been making snow when they can, so now instead of opening tomorrow, it’ll be Monday with restrictions and this is important.

“So what we are going to do is require people to buy tickets online in advance there will be a limited quantity of tickets available per day,” Grider said.

Season pass holders, like Rayna Marty won’t be affected by the restrictions, but that won’t do her much good, because she’s been home on Christmas break and that’s when she usually hits the slopes.

“All my younger siblings, we all do it, and bring my friends out here that’s what we do; especially when I’m home all my friends are home and that’s when we all kind of hang out and now we don’t get that opportunity to go do something in the cold,” Marty said.

“We’ve never missed a Christmas break before, so that makes a financial impact for sure,” Grider said.

This will be the latest Great Bear has ever opened.

“Since I’ve been here in 1992 the latest opening before was December 28 and now it’s going to be January 8,” Grider said.

While the ski slopes will be open Monday, the tubing hill won’t be, but Grider is encouraged by the forecast.

“I am, I am we’ve been waiting patiently,” Grider said.

Once again they are going to require people to buy tickets online in advance and there will be a limited quantity of tickets available per day. Season pass holders are not affected.

If you want to buy tickets online in advance, click here.