SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After the weather finally allowed Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls to open, it’s forcing it to be closed this weekend.

Great Bear said today that it will be closed from Saturday through Monday because of the cold weather. KELOLAND meteorologists said the weekend wind chill from will generally range from the -20 to the -40s through Monday.

The ski valley will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and noon to 10 p.m. Friday.

Great Bear said it in its release after being closed Saturday through Monday, it will re-open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Right now, only ski trails are open.

The tubing hill is tentatively scheduled to open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

Although the ski valley will close for three days it does plan to continue to make snow.