SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You won’t hear any complaints about the wintry weather at Great Bear Ski Valley.

“Everybody’s been saying, ‘Oh, it’s getting cold.’ I’ve been excited for it,” Snow-making manager Kaleb Recob said.

That’s because Recob and Kyle Vanderberg are both ready to make snow.

The Sioux Falls attraction got a little help from mother nature earlier in the day, but by afternoon Great Bear fired up the snow guns.

Staff prefer waiting to make snow until the temperature dips below 20 degrees consistently.

“That way we can just keep building on what we are already making instead of trying to rebuild what we already did,” Recob said.

Watching the forecast is key.

“It’s looking pretty good. There’s a few days in there where it’s a little bit warm, but we’re going to push it. We’re going to try to do as much as we can. We just want everyone to know that we’re just as excited as they are to make snow,” Mountain manager Kyle Vanderberg said.

Vanderberg has worked at Great Bear for over a decade and doesn’t remember making snow this early.

“This is our snow globe. We’re ready. We’re ready for the snow globe to have a little more snow on it and get out there and get some skiing and snowboarding in,” Vanderberg said.

That’s why the chill of the season is welcome.

According to its website, Great Bear hopes to open its downhill portion by December 22nd, but that could happen sooner depending on the weather.

If you’re a winter lover, Great Bear Ski Valley may have a job for you.

Great Bear is hosting a job fair to hire staff for the season.

There’s a variety of opportunities.

“From ski instructors to overnight snowmakers, maintenance guys, rental shop, guest services, everything,” Great Bear general manager Dan Grider said.

The job fair is at Great Bear from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.