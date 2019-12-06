Great Bear snow guns hold their fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You may not like hearing about much colder temperatures in our forecast, but they’re all smiles at Great Bear. That’s because they need it cold in order to make snow and get skiing and snowboarding season underway.

If the weather cooperates, Great Bear hopes to open next weekend. But that depends upon how much snow they can manufacture beforehand. And a malfunction Thursday night delayed the process until the end of this weekend.

The snow guns at Great Bear were all ready to fire up.

“We’re staffed, we’re trained, locked and loaded,” Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider said.

But a water line break Thursday night washed-out those plans. The problem’s been fixed, and now Great Bear hopes to pull the trigger on their snow guns Sunday night instead.

“And it looks like we’ll be able to go round-the-clock for at least three days and that’s really what we’re looking for. Give us four or five days of that and we can get something open,” Grider said.

Snow guns create the artificial snow that makes it possible to open for the season.

“The best way to describe it is a pressure-washer with a giant fan behind it,” Mountain Manager Kyle Vanderberg said.

But temperatures have to be just right to create the snow.

“I like to see 25 and below and the low in the single-digits would be ideal,” Vanderberg said.

The snow that’s already on the ground is beckoning skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes.

“We’re getting a lot of calls. All this snow that we got recently has really got people excited about the season; everybody’s ready to come out and ride,” Grider said.

But snow enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer for the cold weather and snow guns to take aim at Great Bear.

“Without snow-makers, we can’t do our job. There’s no product for people to ski or snowboard on,” Vanderberg said.

The popular laser tubing event is in the works for later this month. If you’d like to order tickets ahead of time, click here