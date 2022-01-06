Great Bear skier’s prepared for extreme cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another day of cold temperatures and below zero wind chill caused Great Bear Ski Valley to close for the day.

But that forecast didn’t stop skiers from braving the slopes Wednesday night. The skiers we talked to say the cold doesn’t bother them too much.

“The wind chill, what was it, like negative something? It’s crazy, going down the hill it’s two times worse, too,” skier Grace Bowden said.

“I’ve got the right gear on so I think I was fine, it’s cold though, windy,” skier Tyler Clementson said

Great Bear will reopen at noon tomorrow for skiing and snowboarding. You can start tubing at four tomorrow afternoon.