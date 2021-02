WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) -- As the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump unfolds, KELOLAND News sat down to speak with Senator Mike Rounds about his thoughts after attending four days of testimony.

Senator Rounds laid out three responsibilities that he believes the House impeachment managers have; show that this impeachment is constitutional, provide evidence that there is due process, and to investigate the case itself. "They spent a lot of time on the case itself. They did very little to convince most of us that there had been appropriate due process."