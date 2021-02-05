Great Bear Ski Valley updates mask policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A record number of skiers, snowboarders, and tubers are making their way to Great Bear Ski Valley, where bigger numbers mean bigger challenges for staff.

Hundreds of students from Sioux Falls Christian middle school made their way to Great Bear Ski Valley on Friday.

“Believe it or not, this is our homecoming (laugh),” former Sioux Falls Christian middle school principal Jerry Vande Pol said. “The student council got together and they voted let’s go to Great Bear,” Vande Pol added.

Former middle school principal Jerry Vande Pol is making sure kids are following Great Bear’s rule requiring a face covering inside the chalet.

“Basically we are a private business, Great Bear Management Inc., managing a public facility and the city has mandated this mask policy, so we’re just following their policy,” Great Bear Ski Valley general manager Dan Grider said.

2,000 guests visit Great Bear on a busy day and with limited space inside the chalet, playing by the rules is now a must.

“If you come indoors for any reason you cannot receive service, a lift ticket, food, rental, whatever it may be without having a face mask on at that time,” Grider said. “If you wish to use our outside window, no problem. No mask, no problems,” Grider added.

The updated policy goes into effect on Monday.

“This is not a political statement for us, this is a health statement. We are concerned about our guests and our staff. We want to have a healthy season. We’ve got about five weeks left to get through, we’ve not had any major issues, we want to keep it that way,” Grider said.

Grider is banking on COVID protocols and the current cold front to extend the season until March 14th.

“That’ll be the last day of the old red chair. Demolition will start very soon there after, next year at this time we’re going to have a brand new shiny chair lift,” Grider said.

Exceptions to the mask policy will be made for individuals with a medical condition. Wristbands will be handed out to designate guests with a medical exemption.