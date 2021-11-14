Great Bear Ski Valley short about 50 employees for the winter season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Eastern South Dakota has seen its first snowfall of the season and that could have people getting excited for their favorite winter activities.

The first snowfall of the season can bring mixed thoughts. Here’s what some Falls Park visitors from Kansas City think of:

“I think of warm Christmas movies and hot chocolate,” Lucy Roy said.

“And spending time with family,” Bridget Roy said.

“It’s Christmas time, we’re close to Christmas time so that’s what I think of,” AJ Vega said.

“I think it’s time to break out the nice, warm clothes for running,” Ryan Layton said.

“I think of all the snow I have to shovel off my driveway,” Charles Beal said.

For some people when it starts snowing, they might start wondering when they can break out their skis and snowboards. The slopes out at Great Bear Ski Valley certainly weren’t covered from the season’s first snowfall, however, Great Bear is looking ahead and getting excited for their winter season, hoping they can open earlier than they did last year.

“Last year was a tough year, it was very odd,” Dan Grider, general manager of Great Bear Ski Valley, said. “We didn’t get open until December 28th and when we did get open, we were just buried. It was fantastic, it was busy, we had great snow and we just had a fantastic year last year, over 48 thousand visits.”

Grider says they’ve already sold over 1,100 season passes for this year, but they still need more employees.

“Like everybody else, we’re struggling to get staff,” Grider said. “Typically, we have close to two hundred people on staff. Right now, I’m short about 50. We need help with ski instructors, snowboard instructors, lift operators, rental shop technicians, I need some help in the food service.”

To entice people to apply for the seasonal job, Great Bear has raised their base wage and is putting in a retention bonus. Click here to learn more about their employment options.

“You know, this is a great atmosphere and a great culture out here. Obviously, you get a discounted season pass, but it’s a cool place to work,” Grider said.