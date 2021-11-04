Great Bear Ski Valley raises wages to attract applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has yet to see its first snow, but Great Bear Ski Valley is hiring for the upcoming season.

Great Bear Ski Valley is currently hiring for all positions.

“We need lift operators, overnight snow makers, instructors, food service people, rental shop people, guest services, ski patrollers,” Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager Dan Grider said.

When it comes to hiring, age is nothing but a number on the ski slope.

“We’ll take the 14-to-15-year-olds, right up to 65, 70-years old,” Grider said.

Whatever the age or position, Great Bear is attempting to attract more quality applicants by raising wages $1 per hour.

“The job market is tough right now, there’s no doubt about it, but this is always a cool kind of place to work. You get great discounts on your season passes and it’s really a great culture out here,” Grider said.

Andrew Berntson is a freshman at Augustana and job applicant. The son of educators, Berntson was born in Minnesota, but grew up around more sand than snow.

“Grew up in Kuwait and then moved to Dubai and then moved to Abu Dhabi and then I just graduated high school in Warsaw, Poland,” Augustana freshman Andrew Berntson said.

A friend encouraged Berntson to apply. He’s looking to be a lift operator. Now he’ll find out if he’s built for winter.

“Well, I grew up in a desert, so I don’t know. I do like the cold a lot,” Berntson said.

Which fits right in with Grider’s motto.

“Enjoy winter, just don’t put up with it, enjoy it,” Grider said.

Great Bear Ski Valley will host its second job fair of the week from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.