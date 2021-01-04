Great Bear Ski Valley races raise money for Emily’s Hope

Great Bear Ski Valley hosted ski races Sunday to raise money for Emily’s Hope, an organization started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke.

This is the third year Great Bear has raised money for the charity, which helps educate people about addiction, works to take down financial barriers to receiving treatment and helps people stay with the recovery they need.

“They’ve raised $420 for Emily’s Hope, which is just incredible to see this kind of support in our community for our cause and we are so grateful to see this raise grow every year and we’re just able to help more people because that,” Angela Kennecke said.

“We like to give back to the community that gives so much to us. You know, the races are a fun, low-stress thing for both kids and adults to come out, test their skills, some friendly competition and then raise money for a good cause while we’re doing it,” Great Bear Director of Communications Alexa Giebink said.

Great Bear will host ski races on Sundays all season to help raise money for local organizations