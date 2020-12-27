Great Bear Ski Valley opening Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s finally looking like winter outside in South Dakota and that means people who enjoy winter activities like skiing and snowboarding can soon head outside with their sticks and boards to Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.

The chairlift at Great Bear Ski Valley may be empty, but that won’t last for long.

“It looks like we should be able to open up for skiing and snowboarding on Monday,” said Dan Grider, general manager of Great Bear Ski Valley.

The crew out here at Great Bear has been hard at work over the holidays and through this weekend to make sure that everything is ready for skiers and snowboarders to finally get out on the slopes again for the season.

“It’s such a team out here, it takes a lot of people to pull this off. There was no question when I asked the guys to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, nobody batted an eye. I’m just so proud of the team out here,” Grider said.

While the slopes will be open for skiers and snowboarders on Monday, anyone looking to go tubing will have to wait a little bit longer.

“There’s just so much snow out there that we got to push and it takes some time, but we’re really excited. Next week it looks like there’s great snowmaking conditions coming at us, hopefully by New Year’s Eve, maybe, we got the whole place open,” Grider said.

Grider asks anyone looking to come out to check Great Bear’s website.

“Just know before you go as far as what our COVID policies are, what to expect from us, what we expect from you,” Grider said.

Skiing and snowboarding are regular parts of South Dakota’s winter season. Now, they’re almost back here.

“We’ve been getting calls, you know, for the last two weeks, when you going to open, when you going to open,” Grider said.