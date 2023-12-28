SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The delayed start of winter has many waiting for Great Bear Ski Valley to open. But you’ll have to wait just a little longer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“While I’m here at Great Bear Ski Valley. This time last year these slopes were filled with skiers and snowboarders but because of the unusually warm winter season we’ve had so far,” said Dan Grider General Manager.

Great Bear says they are having their latest opening yet.

“We had hoped to get open initially on December 21. Then we backed it up to January 1. Now, it’s a tentative date for January 5. So yeah, a little disappointing for everybody. But, you know, we can only deal with Mother Nature and we’re just waiting on some cold weather,” said Grider.

Over 1,600 season ticket holders are waiting to hit the slopes.