Great Bear Ski Valley hoping to attract employees with job fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is hosting a job fair on Saturday, and hiring for all positions.

Great Bear is attempting to attract more quality applicants in a competitive job market by raising wages $1 per hour. You must be at least 14-years old, but don’t have to be a kid to work the ski slope.

“We have a lot of families that work out here, which is always good to draw from, so we’re just excited about the season, our new chair lift, we’re selling thousands of season passes. We’re geared up,” Great Bear Ski Valley GM Dan Grider said.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.