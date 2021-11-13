Great Bear Ski Valley excited for season, looking for winter employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Eastern South Dakota’s first snowfall of the season has come and gone and with it some people might be wondering when they can get out on the ski slopes again.

Great Bear Ski Valley has already sold over 1,100 season passes this year. Last year, it wasn’t able to open until December 28th because the temperatures didn’t drop low enough to make snow. There certainly wasn’t enough snow to cover the hills this time around, but they are still hoping to open earlier this year.

“We are seeing the temperatures start to bottom out a little bit, that’s favorable for snow making, there’s snow up in Canada, which is really important to us, that brings the cold air down, so we are eagerly awaiting turning on the snow guns,” Dan Grider, general manager of Great Bear Ski Valley said.

Grider says it’s typical for them to start welcoming skiers and snowboarders in mid-December.

He says they still are about 50 people short from what they are used to. They are looking for instructors, lift operators and more.