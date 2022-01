SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls announced Thursday that it will be closed for the day as a result of a wind chill advisory.

Dangerous wind chills are expected to continue throughout the day Thursday and into Friday, pushing temperatures as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit and below.

Great Bear says it will reopen Friday at noon for skiing and snowboarding, and at 4 p.m. for tubing at the Kirby Family Tubing Park.