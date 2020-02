SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following developing news out at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. They posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon that the chairlift had “a cable derailment.”

According to the post, no guests or staff were hurt. As trained, Great Bear personnel evacuated guests. KELOLAND News will have further details tonight on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.