Great Bear Ski Valley begins snow making process to prepare for opening day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley has been waiting for this colder weather so they can start the snow-making process.

Crews will start the process Sunday with a tentative hope of opening this week on Thursday. The tubing section and part of the main hill will not yet be opening, however. General manager Dan Grider says the weather needs to hold with colder temps for more to open.

“These cold temps are going to allow us to make snow right around the clock which is what we have been waiting for, so the runs that are not open yet, we hope to get them open very quickly,” Grider said.

When we get additional information on the opening day, we will be sure to let you know.