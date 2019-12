It’s the day many area outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for. Great Bear Ski Valley in eastern Sioux Falls is opening on Friday.

“Mother Nature helped some, but really we started last Monday about 2 a.m. and started making snow around the clock until we ran out of water last Wednesday and then we fired up again on Friday and here we are. The conditions look fantastic, we are excited,” Great Bear Ski Valley GM Dan Grider said.

Limited runs and tubing will open at 3 p.m. this Friday.