SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not feel like it today, but winter is nearing its end and Great Bear Ski Valley is closing its season with a special event.

Great Bear Ski Valley saw about 40,000 visits this winter, but General Manager Dan Grider calls it a tough, odd year.

“I’ve been here for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. The only thing that was really consistent about the weather and the weather patterns was inconsistency,” Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager Dan Grider said.

With spring-like weather set to make its way into KELOLAND, the ski valley will close for the season on Sunday.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet day, but you know it happens every year,” Grider said.

The end of winter at Great Bear means SnirtFest.

“We’re going to have a costume contest, we’re going to have an ollie contest, we’re going to have pond skimming,” Grider said.

“There’s a lot of activities that you normally don’t do on a daily basis for skiing like sledding down the hill and different ski activities that you can do,” 11-year-old Madelyn Kendall said.

“Closing party for Great Bear. It’s pretty fun,” 14-year-old Treyton Decker said.

14-year-old Treyton Decker participated in last year’s event.

“If you don’t want to do any of the events you can just go out and ski or snowboard, whatever you do. It’s just a fun time all-around,” Decker said.

SnirtFest also serves as a fundraiser.

“What we’re going to do is we charge $5 to get in the event and all the proceeds go to Parkinson’s research,” Grider said.

Plus, it’s a chance to say goodbye.

“There’s 200 people that work out here and we become fast friends, even if it’s somebody’s first year. We may not see them again, you don’t know so it’s kind of bittersweet, but at the same time we’re going to have fun with it,” Grider said.

Great Bear Ski Valley opens at 9:00 Saturday morning, with SnirtFest events starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.