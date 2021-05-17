Great Bear raffling off old red chairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have the opportunity to own a piece of local skiing history.

The slopes are green at Great Bear Ski Valley, but there’s a buzz surrounding these red chairs.

After 40 years, the old red chairlift made its final run in early March. Now, 40 chairs are up for raffle.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in these chairs over the last couple months, so we’re very excited to be able to give people an answer,” Great Bear Director of Communications Alexa Giebink said.

“It’s really exciting because it’s a piece of history that you could potentially own,” Great Bear skier Felan Link said.

Felan Link has been skiing at Great Bear for ten years and plans to buy a raffle ticket.

“My husband grew up in Sioux Falls and he started skiing at three and so these chair lifts have memories to them. He taught me to ski as well and now I race, I’m one of the racers out there, and then we taught our daughters and when we see the red chairs we just have fond memories and it’s exciting to be able to potentially own one of them,” Link said.

Raffle tickets are $50 apiece and available until June 14th. If your ticket is drawn, you’ll then have an opportunity to purchase a red chair for $700.

“Ultimately all of the money raised is going toward future expansion, so we’re very excited at Great Bear to continue growing with the city of Sioux Falls,” Giebink said.

As for what to do with a 300-pound ski lift chair…

“I have actually looked at a lot of different Pinterest ideas, so there’s some really cool things you could do in your yard. You could even put them in your home for a little statement piece,” Link said.

“Turn them into benches, put them in their yards. There’s a lot of memories on these benches, families that grew up skiing out here so we’re very excited to give these a final home,” Giebink said.

Click HERE if you’d like to buy a raffle ticket.

Great Bear is also offering commemorative plaques, including a 12-inch piece of the chairlift’s wire rope, for $75.