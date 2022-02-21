SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coldest air of the season is making its way into KELOLAND, spelling good news for winter sports enthusiasts.

The long holiday weekend has people hitting the ski slopes at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls.

“Presidents’ break has been great. We get lots of families that come up from Nebraska and Iowa that come to Sioux Falls for a weekend away and we’re happy to see them,” Great Bear Ski Valley Director of Communications Alexa Jerstead said.

“We love skiing, we’ve got the day off of work, so we thought we’d come out and take advantage of it,” Pipestone, Minnesota skier Jeremy Adler said.

Jeremy Adler is from Pipestone, Minnesota, and was among the first skiers on the hill this morning. He met his wife at Great Bear in 2008, and now they’re teaching their 4-year-old son how to ski.

“We buy used gear. I think we’ve got maybe $20 into his boots and skis and it works good. We get out when we can, once or twice a week, and at his age we have fun. If we need snacks on the chairlift, we’ve got them, Pringles, we put balloons down the trail, anything to keep him having fun,” Adler said.

The ski valley is 100% open, but staff will be making snow every chance it gets, and let’s not forget about actual snow.

“Lots of people don’t think about coming tubing if they don’t see any snow in their backyard, so some natural snow will definitely help get people excited about winter again and come out for some winter fun,” Jerstead said.

Jerstead says this week’s weather will provide the final push Great Bear needs to extend the season into March, but hopes it doesn’t get too cold.

“With the ski area, we always have to keep the safety of our guests in mind, so with things like wind or low wind chills we may have to close. We’re always staying on top of that and we’ll let the public know when that happens,” Jerstead said.

Great Bear Ski Valley will be making snow Tuesday, but will not be open to the public due to cold temperatures and wind chill.