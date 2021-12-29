Great Bear plans to open at 12 p.m. Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley is taking advantage of this week’s cold snap to make snow in time for their opening day.

The ski valley plans to open at 12 p.m. Thursday for skiing and snowboarding. The lodge will open to guests at 11 a.m. for equipment rental.

UPDATE: In order to allow the grooming team ample time to push out snow and groom the hill, we are delaying opening for the season until 12 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 30.



The lodge will be open at 11 a.m. for guests to begin getting their lift tickets and rental equipment. — Great Bear Ski Valley (@GreatBearSF) December 29, 2021

The resort says you must buy your lift tickets online and those are currently limited to 300 a day. More daily tickets will be available as more terrain opens.

Great Bear Ski Valley also plans to have a firework show at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Thursday, Dec. 30 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (5th Grade Days)

Special rates at 5 p.m., fireworks at midnight! Saturday, Jan. 1 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Great Bears is asking guests to “know before you go” this winter. Visit greatbearpark.com or give them a call at 367-4309 for the most up to date information.

