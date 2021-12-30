Great Bear opens on Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After weeks of prep, Great Bear Ski Valley is officially open for the winter season.

Crews have spent the past two days making and grooming snow. The first skiers and snowboarders hopped on the new lift at noon today, though the hill isn’t entirely open.

“We’re about 40% open right now. We’ll have more open yet this afternoon. What we’re asking people to do is because of the limited runs open we have put a capacity on the number of day tickets that we issue,” Dan Grider said.

The current capacity is 300 lift tickets and they must be purchased online. That number does not apply to season ticket holders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 