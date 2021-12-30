Great Bear opens on Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After weeks of prep, Great Bear Ski Valley is officially open for the winter season.

Crews have spent the past two days making and grooming snow. The first skiers and snowboarders hopped on the new lift at noon today, though the hill isn’t entirely open.

“We’re about 40% open right now. We’ll have more open yet this afternoon. What we’re asking people to do is because of the limited runs open we have put a capacity on the number of day tickets that we issue,” Dan Grider said.

The current capacity is 300 lift tickets and they must be purchased online. That number does not apply to season ticket holders.