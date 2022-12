SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With all the snow we got Thursday night, you may be wondering if Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls will open.

Crews say the seven inches of wet snow, once compressed, is not enough to open.

Great Bear says it will help insulate the manmade snow against warmer temperatures and rain. While crews have made a lot of snow so far, Great Bear officials say there’s still a ways to go before the attraction can open for the season, especially at the top of the hill.