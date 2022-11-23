SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The staff at Great Bear Ski Valley lost a member of their family. Longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson passed away after a stroke. Johnson was so much more than the person in charge of the food at Great Bear. She would pitch in where needed, from chopping wood to cleaning tables.

“Everybody loved Roxie. She was just Roxie,” said one of her best friends Jill Headrick-Lerdal.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roxie was the co-founder of the Angels With A Dream at Great Bear.

The car show, concert, and kids carnival raised money and granted a dozen wishes for Make-a-Wish kids.

“She would do anything for anybody and at any time,” said Headrick-Lerdal.

Roxie passed away last Sunday, Jill and her co workers at Great Bear wanted to do something in her honor. So they’ve organized Rails for Roxie. A fundraiser and celebration of life all rolled into one.

They’ve been making snow out here at Great Bear, they don’t have enough to open, but they do have enough to have some fun. For $5 people can come to Great Bear and ski or snowboard on the lower part of the hill where staff is installing rails and building jumps.

General manager Dan Grider has known Roxie since 2005.

“Life wasn’t always easy for her, but she was kind of the epitome of circumstances in life don’t define who you are, they reveal who you are, and she made an impact,” Grider said.

The money raised will be added to the GoFundMe page her friends created to help pay for Roxie’s funeral.

“We will never forget Roxie and her family,” said Grider. “They will always be members of our Great Bear family and we miss her.

Roxie’s final gift, a chance for kids to experience some fun at a place she loved. Her friends say it’s what she would have wanted.

“This was just a way for us to do one more thing and remember her,” said Headrick-Lerdal.

Roxie’s funeral will be held on Friday. Rails for Roxie takes place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.