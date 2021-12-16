Great Bear making snow, planning to open season soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley is going to try to make snow again tonight after last night’s rain washed most of it away.

Crews will be making snow for the next few days in hopes of opening the slopes up soon.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of snow left on the ground, that half inch of rain didn’t take care of all of it. But yeah, it’s been an odd opening of the season here,” Great Bear general manager, Dan Grider, said.

Grider says Great Bear doesn’t have an opening date set yet but will have a better idea of when it will open next week after a few days of making snow.