SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear is hiring for the season.

The Ski Valley is hosting a job fair this weekend.

The park is looking to fill positions in Food Service, Lift Operations, Ski and Snowboard Instructors, Day Maintenance, Overnight Snowmaking, Guest Services and Rental Shop.

The Job Fair will be at Great Bear on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.