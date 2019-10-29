Great Bear gets upgrades ahead of ski season

It’s getting closer to skiing season at a popular park in the Sioux Falls area.

In the meantime, Great Bear has been busy making some updates.

This summer, the chalet got a new roof and a new sidewalk was added to the tubing hill area.

Now, there’s another project underway.

“We, right now, are getting all new carpet throughout the chalet so it’s been kind of a crazy, hectic time, but we’re very excited,” Great Bear Ski Valley Director of Communications Alexa Giebink said.

The next step is to wait for some wintry weather.

“As soon as Mother Nature lets us, we’ll start making snow. It just needs to get cold enough for long enough. You can feel it in the air; it’s coming,” Giebink said.

Giebink says the park usually tries to open the slopes by early or mid-December, but it all depends on the weather.

In fact, that means skiing could begin sooner.

To stay up-to-date on what’s happening at the park, click here.