Great Bear draws big holiday crowds for opening day

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — For many outdoor enthusiasts in KELOLAND, it’s not really winter until they can make a run down the ski slopes.

To that end, Great Bear Ski Valley opened for the season Monday to large crowds of skiers and snowboarders. The mild weather delayed Great Bear’s opening by about two weeks. But visitors from near and far say it was worth the wait.

Great Bear Ski Valley becomes a melting pot in the winter cold during this holiday break.

“It’s something else during the Christmas holidays. Last year, we had people from 23 different states out here and I believe four different countries,” Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider said.

Jason Prorock and his family made a three-hour drive from the flat plains of Nebraska to ski at Great Bear.

“No skiing there. Maybe some cross-country but that’s about it,” Prorock said.

Downhill skiing is a winter novelty when you’re from Nebraska.

“To let the kids experience some skiing for the first time and we thought what better spot to go than Great Bear,” Prorock said.

Rachel Schmidt is a traveling nurse who came all the way from Texas to enjoy the South Dakota snow.

“When I tell everyone I love the snow, they roll their eyes at me. But I’m not used to seeing it like everyone else is,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt has never skied before and was surprised by the opening day crowds at Great Bear.

“I think it’s exciting, it’s a lot more crowded that I thought it would be and we’re not used to this much snow, so I have no idea what I’m doing, but we’re just kind of rolling with it and we’ll see how it goes,” Schmidt said.

Great Bear is expecting hundreds of skiers and snowboarders on this first day. And crowds should be strong through the rest of this holiday week.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand and these days, it’s one of the few things you can do outdoors,” Grider said.

Snow guns were still blazing even after the park opened-up. It’s winter at Great Bear, even though it took a while to get here.

“Everybody’s happy. The ski season has started,” Grider said.

Visitors to Great Bear will have to wear masks when they’re indoors, and outdoors, when they can’t social distance.

To learn more about all the COVID-19 restrictions in place at Great Bear, click here